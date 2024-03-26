Police seize 1.7 tons of cocaine hidden within shipment of avocados in Colombia

Police officers found around 1.7 tons of cocaine hidden within a shipment of avocados in Santa Marta, Colombia, according to the director general of the National Police of Colombia.

This footage posted by General William Rene Salamanca Ramirez shows officers uncovering packages of cocaine from underneath piles of avocados.

Ramirez said that the shipment was seized in the port of Santa Marta, and that its final destination was to be Setubal, in Portugal.

