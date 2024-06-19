Police chase ends with $3.4M worth of meth seized in downtown Los Angeles, suspect in custody

The pursuit started when CHP officers noticed the driver of a white Ford F-150 pickup truck recklessly cross over a gore point on the 5 Freeway, heading northbound near Boyle Avenue.

The pursuit started when CHP officers noticed the driver of a white Ford F-150 pickup truck recklessly cross over a gore point on the 5 Freeway, heading northbound near Boyle Avenue.

The pursuit started when CHP officers noticed the driver of a white Ford F-150 pickup truck recklessly cross over a gore point on the 5 Freeway, heading northbound near Boyle Avenue.

The pursuit started when CHP officers noticed the driver of a white Ford F-150 pickup truck recklessly cross over a gore point on the 5 Freeway, heading northbound near Boyle Avenue.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES -- The California Highway Patrol seized more than $3 million worth of methamphetamine Tuesday morning after a high-speed chase involving a pickup truck ended on a street in downtown Los Angeles.

The pursuit started when CHP officers noticed the driver of a white Ford F-150 pickup truck recklessly cross over a gore point on the 5 Freeway, heading northbound near Boyle Avenue.

The chase made its way southbound on Fremont Avenue, with the truck ultimately pulling over near the intersection of 2nd Street and Figueroa Avenue.

"A pursuit ensued, traversing various city streets and freeways to where then the vehicle then stopped along Second Street, south of Figueroa. At that point in time, officers put the individual into custody," said CHP Ofc. Roberto Gomez.

Gomez said officers found more than 190 pounds of meth inside the truck along with $5,000 in cash. ABC California affiliate KABC captured three large plastic tubs being removed from vehicle, which contained dozens of packages.

Officers laid the drug packages out in rows near a sidewalk as a tow truck arrived to remove the suspect's vehicle from the scene.

It's unclear if the suspect has a connection to a drug trafficking ring.

The incident remains under investigation.