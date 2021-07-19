Bay Area in 'heightened state of vigilance' as threat of dry lightning looms

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) -- A Red Flag Warning is in effect for much of the Bay Area and with it, is a possibility of seeing dry lightning into Monday.There were dark clouds in a dark sky, but no signs of dry lightning Sunday night in Walnut Creek and Lafayette.The biggest threat is at higher elevations, so we talked with residents near Mt. Diablo and Mount Hamilton, who commented on the dry terrain."Brown to dark brown, just dry as can be," says Grant Bremer of Walnut Creek. "Very dry," said another man.On Mount Diablo that brown and dry terrain can be seen in every direction. It's a sign tells visitors that the fire danger is high.Workers at the Mount Diablo State Park say even the slight breeze is a definite concern."It changed almost overnight from green to gold, and it's steadily getting darker and darker," said Bremer who was out biking through the area Sunday.In the South Bay, the Lick Observatory on Mount Hamilton sustained damage last August during the SCU Lightning Complex Fires. The observatory is currently open in a limited capacity due to the damage sustained. Now, comes the threat of lightning."We are going to be at a heightened state of vigilance. We will be maintaining a lookout throughout the day and night," says Dr. Paul D. Lynam who is an astronomer at the Lick Observatory.Dr. Lynam was actually interrupted by CalFire as we spoke with him. No problems but a crew just giving a heads up as their fire watch for the day ended. Everyone with a hope that there won't be lightning in the sky or striking these dry grounds.