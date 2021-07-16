Weather

Thunderstorms could bring chances of dry lightning to Bay Area Sunday, Monday

Thunderstorms could bring chances of dry lightning to Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO -- Thunderstorms with chances of dry lightning might make their way to the Bay Area on Sunday and Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

As mid-level moisture makes its way across the Central Coast and Bay Area, upper-level disturbance from British Columbia will cause a lobe of energy to hit the region from the northwest, the weather service said Thursday. This might bring thunderstorms and chances of dry lightning.

The chances of dry lightning are low, but it can be a concern for starting wildfires if it strikes near dry brush throughout the region.

The weather service does not anticipate that the conditions will bring about a fire similar to the Lightning Complex fires that struck the Bay Area in August 2020.

Those fires burned hundreds of thousands of acres, destroying homes and killing at least six people.

Bay Area residents can check the latest forecasts here.

