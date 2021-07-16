Thunderstorms could bring chances of dry lightning to Bay Area Sunday, Monday

As mid-level moisture makes its way across the Central Coast and Bay Area, upper-level disturbance from British Columbia will cause a lobe of energy to hit the region from the northwest, the weather service said Thursday. This might bring thunderstorms and chances of dry lightning.
RELATED: Track wildfires across San Francisco Bay Area, other parts of California with this interactive map
The chances of dry lightning are low, but it can be a concern for starting wildfires if it strikes near dry brush throughout the region.
The weather service does not anticipate that the conditions will bring about a fire similar to the Lightning Complex fires that struck the Bay Area in August 2020.
Those fires burned hundreds of thousands of acres, destroying homes and killing at least six people.
Bay Area residents can check the latest forecasts here.
VIDEO: See incredible video of lighting strikes, thunderstorms across SF Bay Area