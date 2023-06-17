  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

12 ducklings rescued from San Mateo storm drain, reunited with mom by local agencies

Bay City News
Saturday, June 17, 2023 11:51PM
12 ducklings rescued from San Mateo storm drain by local agencies
EMBED <>More Videos

Twelve ducklings fell into a drain in San Mateo but local agencies rescued them and reunited them with their mother Wednesday.

SAN MATEO, Calif. -- It was a draining day for 12 ducklings who fell into a drain in San Mateo, but Humane Society and fire department workers rescued them and reunited them with their mother Wednesday.

When a resident saw the distraught mother duck pacing near a storm drain on Saratoga Drive and heard the cries of the ducklings trapped under the storm grate Wednesday afternoon, she called the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA.

MORE: Huge bear captured on video casually roaming Southern California neighborhood

"The Fire Department removed the storm grate and our staff were able to safely net all of the ducklings, bringing them to safety," said PHS/SPCA spokeswoman Buffy Martin Tarbox.

While the rescue was taking place, the mother duck stayed nearby keeping a close eye on the ducklings, Tarbox said.

"Throughout the entire process, the mother duck stayed nearby. Once we had all 12 of the ducklings above ground, we checked them for injuries, and thankfully they were fine despite their ordeal," the spokeswoman said.

Now Streaming 24/7 Click Here

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Copyright 2023 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
Live Streams
ON NOW