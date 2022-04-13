Police investigating several claims of drugged drinks at popular wine country bar: report

HEALDSBURG, Calif. (KGO) -- A group of people say they were drugged after having drinks at a popular bar in wine country.

According to the Chronicle, the Healdsburg Police Department is investigating at least nine reports of incidents at Duke's Spirited Cocktails.

The first one was reported in October.

The newspaper says several people contacted police after a woman posted about it on Facebook claiming her drinks had been spiked.

Duke's is responding to the allegations.

It posted its own message on Facebook, saying it's cooperating with police.

The message says in part, "We have six certified security guards and a state-of-the-art, high definition surveillance system covering every inch of the bar and outdoor patio. The safety of our patrons is our highest priority."

