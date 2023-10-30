Eastbound direction of Dumbarton Bridge to close for 5 nights for repaving work

SAN FRANCISCO -- The eastbound direction of the Dumbarton Bridge will be closed five nights starting Monday for repaving work.

The closures will take place Monday through Friday, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., according to Caltrans.

The westbound direction of the bridge, also known as State Route 84, will remain open.

The bridge spans the bay between Menlo Park and Fremont, connecting San Mateo and Alameda counties.

During the closures, motorists headed to the East Bay from San Francisco and San Mateo can take the San Mateo Bridge from San Mateo to Hayward.

Motorists headed to Milpitas or Fremont from the South Bay can take Calaveras Boulevard (State Route 237).

During the closure, crews will work to repave the roadway from the east end of the bridge to the toll plaza, according to Caltrans.

