Crab season delayed for 4th time to protect migrating whales from gear, Fish and Wildlife says

Fish and Wildlife officials have just delayed commercial crab season for a fourth time this year.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you were hoping to have fresh crab from Northern California on your table for Christmas or New Year's Eve, you're out of luck.

The goal is to protect migrating whales from getting tangled in crabbing gear.

A group of whales was recently seen in a fishing zone near San Francisco. Officials will reassess next month.

