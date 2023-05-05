  • Watch Now

Nike's new 'Gold Mountain' sneaker pays homage to San Francisco's Chinatown

Friday, May 5, 2023 2:48AM
Nike drops Dunk High "Gold Mountain" sneaker for AAPI Heritage Month, pays homage to San Francisco's Chinatown.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A special pair of Nikes has people lining up in San Francisco's Chinatown.

A pop-up is the only store that is carrying the Dunk High "Gold Mountain" sneaker which is inspired by the neighborhood.

It honors the people, values and culture which helped create one of the largest Chinese communities outside of Asia.

The name "gold mountain" dates back to California's gold rush. Stories of "gold mountain" attracted immigrants from China to California.

The price tag for these kicks is $135.

Report a correction or typo
