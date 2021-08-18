Dunkin' starting its pumpkin-flavored menu for fall a bit early this year

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Fall has come early to Dunkin'.The coffee chain released its pumpkin-flavored menu Wednesday.It offers pumpkin spice lattes and pumpkin cream cold brew, as well as pumpkin donuts, muffins and munchkins.The East Coast-based coffee and donut chain also has some items for apple-inclined taste buds.Dunkin' has a new Apple Cranberry Refresher and an Apple Cranberry Coconut Refresher.