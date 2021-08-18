Food & Drink

Dunkin' starting its pumpkin-flavored menu for fall a bit early this year

By Andrew Morris
EMBED <>More Videos

Dunkin' starting its pumpkin-flavored menu today

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Fall has come early to Dunkin'.

The coffee chain released its pumpkin-flavored menu Wednesday.

It offers pumpkin spice lattes and pumpkin cream cold brew, as well as pumpkin donuts, muffins and munchkins.

The East Coast-based coffee and donut chain also has some items for apple-inclined taste buds.

Dunkin' has a new Apple Cranberry Refresher and an Apple Cranberry Coconut Refresher.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfallbuzzworthyfoodpumpkin spicecoffee
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
Show More
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
San Jose State revives Bay Area Thanksgiving football tradition
Unvaccinated BART employees react after exemptions denied
More TOP STORIES News