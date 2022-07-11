Weather

Chaos breaks out at Luxor pool in Las Vegas as dust devil sends furniture flying

By ABC7.com
EMBED <>More Videos

Dust devil creates chaotic scene at Las Vegas resort pool

LAS VEGAS -- A turbulent dust devil hit the pool at a Las Vegas resort, sending furniture flying and guests scurrying for cover.

Video posted to social media shows the swirling wind picking up and spinning lounge chairs and other loose items at the pool of the Luxor Hotel and Casino Friday afternoon.

Guests at the pool can be heard shouting and some are seen scrambling for cover. At least one person appeared to have incurred minor injuries from the flying debris.

A dust devil forms when temperatures at ground level become hotter than the layer of air above.

EMBED More News Videos

A dust devil sent furniture flying through the air at the pool of the Luxor hotel in Las Vegas in this video from @hollyvagabond.



A pocket of hot air rises through the cooler layer, creating an updraft and leading to a rapid rotating effect. They are more common in desert conditions, under clear skies with little wind. Dust devils are similar to tornados, though less powerful and shorter in duration.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherlas vegaswindhotelwind damagelas vegas
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Air quality advisory issued in Bay Area as Yosemite fire grows
Caltrans project brings traffic delays on Hwy 101 into Marin Co.
Petaluma police investigate 1st homicide in 5 years
Washburn Fire: Sprinklers protecting giant sequoias, 2,044 acres burn
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
Senator Schumer tests positive for COVID, spokesperson says
Obon Festival celebrating Japanese Buddhist tradition returns to SJ
Show More
Trump counsel's 1/6 interview didn't contradict witnesses: Kinzinger
South Africa police say 15 killed in bar shooting in Soweto
Live: Track Bay Area air quality levels
Letters may detail where Alexis Gabe's body was allegedly disposed
DoorDash glitch allows customers to order for free
More TOP STORIES News