Warriors fans supportive of E-40 at Monday's Game 2 watch party

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A tough loss for the Warriors Monday night. The team is now down 2-0 to the Sacramento Kings in their Round 1 playoff matchup.

A Game 2 watch party was held at Thrive City, outside of the Chase Center in San Francisco. Many fans attending were still upset over the way E-40 was treated Saturday night. The hip-hop star whose real name is Earl Stevens, was seen in a disagreement with at least one Kings fan in the crowd. Minutes later, E-40 was escorted out by security.

"I really feel uncomfortable at the situation that they even did that to E-40, let alone anybody. That's the worst part," said Warriors fan Sammy Gutierrez.

Warriors fans watching Game 2 from San Francisco mostly sided with E-40 who in a previous statement said, "Security saw a disagreement between a Black man and a white woman and immediately assumed that I was at fault."

One witness we spoke with Sunday night said that some Kings fans were upset saying that E-40 was blocking views from where he was standing in the first row. Dubs fans didn't want to hear that Monday night.

"I just think getting called out for excessive standing. I mean what do you do at a sporting event except stand and cheer on your team? So that's kind of my opinion, it's bogus! They should just let the fans be fans if you're not be belligerent than just let it go," said Warriors fan Moises Pagan.

"I don't think it was an issue of him blocking the court, they'd already been playing for sometime," said Dubs fan Crystal Besant.

"Player hating, that's all it is. That's all it is. We're not worried about Sacramento. We're not even worried," said Warriors die-hard Charles Chapman.

"He is reppin' the Bay and stuff and that's my dog E-40, you feel me. Yay area," said Carlitos Cruz.

But while many did side with E-40, they also admitted that they wish they knew more.

"I don't have enough context," said Cruz.

"I really don't know what happened," said Dubs fan Christopher Manning.

The Kings released a statement saying they "take these claims seriously and are investigating the facts and circumstances regarding the situation, as we do anytime an accusation like this is made."

Fans here though, making light out of a tough situation.

"It's E-40, if he's standing up so what! It's E-40, get his autograph and then take a picture with him," said Jimmy Schaaf.

