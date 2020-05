Bay Area rapper E-40 donates 1,000 gallons of hand sanitizer to San Quentin, Lompoc prisons

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Bay Area rapper E-40 saw the news that the novel coronavirus is spreading among inmates in jails and prisons, so he said he knew he had to do something.The rapper decided to use his own resources to make 1,000 gallons of hand sanitizer so he can donate it to Lompoc and San Quentin prisons."It was just heavy on my mind to do it. I know it's almost impossible to keep social distancing when you're incarcerated," E-40 said. "I just decided to play my position."