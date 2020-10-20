Bay Area voter turnout is staggering: See the early voting numbers where you live

Early voting numbers obtained by ABC7 News show a quarter of registered voters have already turned in their ballots in several Bay Area counties -- with two weeks left to spare.
"This will be the most we've ever received this early in the process," Contra Costa registrar of voters Debi Cooper told ABC7 as her office counted ballots Monday.
Here's how it breaks down county-by-county:
- Contra Costa: about 698,500 registered voters; more than 200,000 ballots received -- a nearly 29% turnout so far
- Napa: 84,506 registered voters; 18,569 ballots received by mail or drop box -- a 22% turnout so far
- San Francisco: about 520,000 registered voters; about 124,000 ballots returned -- a 24% turnout so far
- San Mateo: 440,005 registered voters; 107,919 ballots returned -- a 25% turnout so far
- Santa Clara: 1,012,335 registered voters; 190,643 ballots returned -- a 19% turnout so far
- Solano: 258,210 registered voters; 52,849 ballots returned -- a 20% turnout so far
- Sonoma: about 229,000 registered voters; about 70,000 ballots returned -- a 23% turnout so far
(Alameda and Marin counties didn't provide up-to-date voter registration and turnout data. We'll update this story when we get more information.)
Early voter turnout around the country is breaking records, reports CNN, with more than 28 million Americans already having cast their ballots.
If you haven't cast your ballot yet, you still have time. We've got everything you need to know about voting by mail for you here, and everything about voting in-person here.
