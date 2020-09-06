3.4 magnitude earthquake hits near San Leandro, 2nd of two quakes

SAN LEANDRO (KGO) -- The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting a series of small earthquakes near San Leandro Sunday morning.The first quake was reported at 11:36 a.m. and was 2.6 magnitude .The second earthquake hit at 11:43 a.m. at 3.4 magnitude, according to the USGS.The quakes were centered less than two miles from San Leandro, the agency reported.The larger earthquake had a depth of 10.1 kilometers.