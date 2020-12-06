Weather

4.4-magnitude earthquake rattles near Lake County

LAKEPORT, Calif. (KGO) -- A 4.4-magnitude earthquake struck Sunday morning near Lakeport, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake hit just after 7 a.m. about 8 miles outside of Lakeport in Lake County.

Stay with ABC7 for more on this developing story.





If you haven't put together an earthquake kit for your house yet, it's time to get going.

