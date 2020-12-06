4.4-magnitude earthquake rattles near Lake County

The quake hit just after 7 a.m. about 8 miles outside of Lakeport in Lake County.
Did you feel it? At 7:03 a.m. a verified Magnitude 4.5 earthquake occurred in Mendocino County https://t.co/Ya90HS3O4U— Cal OES (@Cal_OES) December 6, 2020
Make sure you have the @MyShakeApp downloaded on your mobile device to receive alerts: https://t.co/bP6NEU97zZ 👇 pic.twitter.com/n9qYTxOuVQ
A bit of a shaky morning in Northern California. Hope everyone is safe. Did you feel the M4.4 #earthquake 8 mi west of Lakeport at 7:03 am PT? The #ShakeAlert system issued a message and passed it along to our delivery partners. Learn more:https://t.co/iiknJUiEqc @Cal_OES pic.twitter.com/tZFMCU2KAd— USGS ShakeAlert (@USGS_ShakeAlert) December 6, 2020
