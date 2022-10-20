Several quakes reported near Cobb in Northern CA, USGS says

A preliminary 3.4 earthquake strikes near Cobb in Lake County, according to the USGS, one of several small earthquakes.

COBB, Calif. (KGO) -- Several small earthquakes shook Northern California on Wednesday.

One was a preliminary magnitude 3.4 earthquake that struck near Cobb in Lake County, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The strongest reported was a 3.5 magnitude quake in the same area near the Geysers.

The quakes happened around 5 p.m.

There are no reports of any injuries or damage.

