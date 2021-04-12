Police investigate string of bike robberies in East Bay hills

BERKELEY, Calif. -- UC Berkeley police are investigating a sting of armed bike robberies in the East Bay Hills.On Friday, police say a cyclist was assaulted at gunpoint and had a mountain bike stolen on Grizzly Peak Boulevard. It is one of several robberies reported in the area in recent weeks."I wish they would, Oakland or Berkeley, put some patrols up here to mitigate some of that," said local cyclist Mike Bove.Several of the incidents have occurred on Grizzly Peak between Fish Ranch Road and the steam trains near Lomas Cantadas.Others have happened further north along Wildcat Canyon."Bikes are expensive," said cyclist Allum Ndiaye. "A lot of people are having hard times right now and I understand, but I pray and hope I don't get robbed."Bike clubs are urging riders to go with a friend and let someone know where you're going.Police say the suspects in Friday's robbery fled in a black sedan with the license plate 5DJK736.