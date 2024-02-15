East Bay cities along I-880 create new task force to curb crime

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Officials from several East Bay cities on Wednesday announced the start of a new task force where law enforcement will team up to cut down on crime. Each city from Richmond down to Fremont along I-880 will participate.

"The perpetrators of crime aren't constrained by jurisdictional lines," said Jesse Arreguin, the Mayor of Berkeley. "They don't stop when they get to a city's borders. That means we cannot stay siloed - we have to work across jurisdictions."

These cities will meet quarterly talk about ideas on ways to limit crime. They will share data with each other they say will help in catching criminals.

"It is personal," said Juan Gonzalez, the Mayor of San Leandro. "When I hear families tell me, 'Juan, I am afraid to take my kids to a store because I don't want to see my children seeing adults walk out with merchandise showing no remorse."'

This task force is especially needed in Oakland where car break-ins, store thefts and armed robberies remain high. However, it is not just a public safety issue. It is also an economic issue.

"I (Oakland) am losing money left and right," said Noel Gallo, Oakland Councilmember for District 5. "If I lose a business, I lose the tax and I lose the opportunity to employ people."

Including Bill Crotinger's business. He runs a concrete recycling center on Hegenberger, a street that is decimated with crime. Several businesses, including the In-N-Out are closing because of crime.

"To continue down this path is really a lot of ways the end of Oakland as we know it," Crotinger said. "It's gotten to be where I now don't go down the street to the local convenient store because I am not sure if I am going to get a broken window."

He said if it keeps going the way it is, he will also be forced to close.

"It's dire, not good," he said.

Those at Wednesday's event say this task force already worked when Berkeley PD teamed up with CHP to arrest suspects stealing from an Apple store. Improving public safety is a top priority - especially near the airport

"We've got to insure that the city for tourism can come here and enjoy the quality of life we are committed to giving them," said Treva Reid, Oakland Councilmember for District 7. We have got to make this place a thriving space for everybody."

