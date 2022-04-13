WATCH LIVE SUNDAY: ABC7 presents 'Finding Faith: Glide's Easter Sunday Celebration'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began, Glide Memorial Church in San Francisco is hosting an in-person and virtual Easter Day service.
Doors open for the in-person, hybrid celebration at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. at 330 Ellis Street in San Francisco's historic Tenderloin District. All attendees are required to show proof of vaccination along with ID, and honor all of their safety protocols, including indoor masking and social distancing.
If you can't make it in person, we have you covered!
In an effort to bring the community together for the holiday, ABC7 presents "Finding Faith: Glide's Easter Sunday Celebration."
You can watch the streaming special in the media player above starting at 11 a.m. on Sunday.
Or you can watch on your TV by searching for "ABC7 Bay Area" to download our app on ABC7 Bay Area app on Roku, AppleTV, Amazon FireTV or AndroidTV.
