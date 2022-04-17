easter

Mt. Davidson cross lights up San Francisco for 99th Easter

"It's great to have this tradition continue."
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Mt. Davidson cross lights up SF for 99th Easter

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A nearly one-hundred-year-old tradition is making a comeback this Easter atop Mount Davidson.



For the first time since the start of the pandemic, people will once again hike to the top of the mountain for a sunrise service guided by the iconic Mount Davidson Cross.

"It's great to have this tradition continue," said Jacquie Proctor, a local historian whose long championed the site and even penned a book on it.

The more than 300 ft. tall cross was lit Saturday night for the 99th year. The Council of Armenian-American Organizations of Northern California has owned the cross since 1997 and has worked to preserve the tradition.


If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

"I think it's amazing that this has been going on since 1923 people have been hiking up here before dawn - as many as 50,000 people when the cross was lit in 1934 and during WWII," said Jacquie.

"I bet there will be a lot more people coming this year because it didn't happen for two - years - you can't take it for granted anymore."

The towering testament to tradition is perched atop San Francisco's highest peak at 938 ft. Proctor calls it a longstanding symbol of hope.

RELATED: Easter weekend revives family traditions, giving boost to Bay Area small businesses
EMBED More News Videos

Easter weekend events are happening all across the Bay Area as families come out to celebrate, giving small businesses some much-needed love.



"This year, they're going to have a minister from the Ukrainian church because of what's going on there," she said. "It was lit up in blue two years ago to honor the essential workers."

RELATED: ABC7 presents 'Finding Faith: Glide's Easter Sunday Celebration'
EMBED More News Videos

ABC7 presents "Finding Faith: Glide's Easter Sunday Celebration," a virtual service from Glide Memorial Church in San Francisco.



The person responsible for literally lighting it up is excited for the return of the sunrise service this year.

"I have a van of theatrical lighting and I light it up - 30,000 watts of power," said Don Bristow, a local lighting designer, noting he's moved by the popularity of the cross. "It means I did a good job and it makes people happy."

"There are so many challenges we face all the time between COVID and wars, and politics," said Proctor. "I think there's something innately rejuvenating about it and we need that kind of spiritual uplift."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscoreligionchurchsunrisecommunityeaster
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EASTER
Pope Francis makes Easter plea for Ukraine peace, cites nuclear risk
Glide Memorial Church Easter Sunday Celebration
Easter weekend gives Bay Area small businesses a boost
Don't buy live rabbits for Easter: 'They're not gifts, they're pets'
TOP STORIES
5,000 Stanford nurses could lose health benefits if they strike
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Lucky Charms cereal complaints prompt investigation by FDA
Glide Memorial Church Easter Sunday Celebration
2 minors dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Pittsburgh party
Police arrest suspect in mall shooting that left 14 injured
NBA playoffs: Warriors dominate Nuggets 123-107
Show More
Easter weekend gives Bay Area small businesses a boost
12 injured in shooting at South Carolina mall, police say
Chase customer shocked to find 70 strangers added to her account
Reinstate COVID mask mandates? Why Bay Area doctor says no
Ukraine war far from over as Russia renews strikes in Kyiv
More TOP STORIES News