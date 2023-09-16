Ed Sheeran tour: More than 70K fans expected at singer's Levi's Stadium concert

Ed Sheeran is bringing The Mathematics Tour to Oakland's Fox Theater and Santa Clara's Levi's Stadium this weekend.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Ed Sheeran fans are lining up outside the Fox Theater in Oakland Friday afternoon to catch the singer's Mathematics tour.

We saw a few dozen in line just before two this afternoon, hours away from tonight's concert.

One fan came all the way from Nashville and she plans to be at Saturday night's concert at Levi's Stadium as well.

More than 70,000 fans are expected to see his concert in Santa Clara Saturday.

That's more than the 58,000 who saw Taylor Swift and the 50,000 for Beyoncé.

Sheeran has the potential to top the biggest sellout concert crowd ever at Levi's.

That was 77,000 or a Grateful Dead concert in 2015.

