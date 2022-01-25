EDD stops payments to struggling California mom during massive disability freeze

Folks on disability tell 7 On Your Side that EDD cut off their payments without warning, or explanation. They only know about the fraud from our news reports.
Now, as they're dealing with illness or disability, they're also fighting the EDD to get their money.
Christina Wieland suffers from tangled nerves in her spine. And now, weeks after a surgery to ease the pain, she's also sick with COVID-19.
"From this I have memory loss, I have pain... I can't pick up my daughter," Wieland told 7 On Your Side.
Wieland stays quarantined in her room, so she won't infect her 5-year-old daughter Gracie, or her husband Ian.
"We can't hug or touch, and so everything is a ton of pressure, a ton of stress," Ian said.
As if all that weren't enough, while she's sick in bed, Wieland is fighting with the EDD.
"I'm in so much pain right now, I can't... All's I know is EDD is holding onto my damn money," said Wieland.
Hers was one of 345,000 disability claims the EDD locked without notice, or explanation.
Her payments just stopped... right before Christmas.
"Massive anxiety, massive upsetness. It's just on top of everything she's dealing with," Ian said. "We have a mortgage, we have a child, we have bills, it's just enormous pressure."
Wieland waited on hold for hours with the EDD. No one explained the crackdown on fraud.
"The representative said, 'Your check has been put into a review,' and I said, 'What are you talking about?' she said 'I don't know exactly what this is,'" Wieland explained.
Bills piled up. Ian's income wasn't enough.
"Especially at Christmas and going into a new year," Ian said.
When disability stopped paying payments, "I wasn't able to make my December house payment," as Wieland put it.
"I had to borrow money from my father, she's had to borrow money from her mother," Ian said.
"All I need to do is continue to get payment so that I can continue to pay my bills so that my house doesn't get taken away," Wieland said.
"I'm sure fraud goes on. But you shouldn't stop people who have legitimate conditions and are going through legitimate life issues and genuinely need the money," her husband said.
Gracie turned five in the middle of it all.
"We were able to have a birthday party for her," Wieland said.
Gracie made a sign to cheer her mom. It says "Everything is going to be OK..."
"I keep it up every day and I look at it," said Wieland.
Wieland contacted 7 On Your Side. We asked the EDD why her claim was flagged.
The EDD said it was working to restore legitimate claims while stopping thousands of payments to scammers.
But no word how long it would take.
That didn't help those caught in the crossfire, like Wieland and her family.
"It hurt me. I cried, I've cried for days and days and then when I got COVID I was so wiped out I couldn't call anymore," Wieland said.
"This is just a huge damper on everything we dealt with," said Ian.
After we told the EDD about Wieland, it did respond.
"It was 7:30 in the morning, answered my phone," said Wieland.
Out of the blue, an agent told her he was releasing her money.
"I am so appreciative, you have no idea... Thank you 7 On Your Side, thank you so much... Everything's gonna be all right," she said.
We're so glad we could help Wieland but what about others? Possibly thousands of those frozen claims could be legitimate. If your benefits were cut off, and you need that money, let 7 On Your Side know about it.
