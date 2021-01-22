7 On Your Side

Massive EDD delays threaten unemployment pay for thousands in California

By and Renee Koury
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The EDD has thrown another curveball to unemployed Californians. As we've reported, the EDD suddenly shut down 1.4 million claims, trying to weed out fraud. The state gave everyone just 10 days to prove their identities - or lose their benefits. But that quickly overwhelmed the new identity verification system, causing some panic.

The good news is the EDD just decided to give folks 30 days instead of ten days to meet the deadline. However, it also means people would have to go without benefits for at least another month. It puts even more strain on folks already struggling in the pandemic.

RELATED: EDD won't verify North Bay woman's identity until she enters the wrong information

7 On Your Side told you about Sarah Vain in Vallejo: "You know how long does it take to resolve this?" she asked when we spoke.

"How am I gonna make it through the rest of January - forget about February," said Jessica Choksey, a single mom in San Diego. Both lost their jobs in the pandemic and suddenly had to prove their identities or lose their unemployment benefits.

The same thing happened to 1.4 million others, and they've swamped the state's new ID.me website -- causing massive delays and disconnections.

Christine Lamp, a laid-off catering employee, was among those buried in the onslaught.

"They've sent us to a broken system," she said. "I started at 5 a.m. this morning trying to get through."

WATCH: Former California cybercriminal reveals how easy it is to fool the EDD
EMBED More News Videos

As over a million of unemployed workers in California are frozen out of their unemployment benefit accounts, a cybercriminal reveals just how easy it is to get the documents to fool the EDD.



Lamp kept uploading her passport and Social Security card but the website wouldn't accept them. She'd have to wait for a live agent.

"I'm telling you it's blowing my mind. It still says more than five hours," she said of her wait time.

No matter how much time went by, she said, the system kept saying her wait was "more than five hours.''

She ended up staying on hold all day, and into the next day.

RELATED: EDD demands 1.4 million jobless prove their identity or lose benefits; ID verification isn't easy

"I have been waiting for 18, going on 18 hours now...," she said.

She says her wait time would tick down, only to jump back up again.

"I got to the ticker saying 18 minutes and I thought holy bejesus I'm almost in... then it bumped me back to more than five hours," she explained.

It's 10 o'clock at night... she's still on hold.

RELATED: California Unemployment: EDD investigating 255 criminal claims, sharp increase from 2019

"I've been up since five a.m. I'm not even changed. I haven't eaten today. I haven't gotten dressed. I haven't brushed my hair... It's like being held hostage for 17 hours," Lamp said.

"But I'm not gonna give up," she continued. "I can't. I can't give up. This is a matter of life and death for me. It's a matter of, you know, eating. I'm going to food banks. I'm going to food banks! I used to make $3,000 a month and now I'm going to food banks."

Clicking off now could mean no money later.

RELATED: California unemployment fraud 4 times worse than first reported; $8 billion paid to criminals
EMBED More News Videos

How did California handle its unemployment crisis compared to other states? The amount of unemployment funds stolen from California taxpayers in 2020 may total more than $8 billion -- four times higher than estimated just one month ago.



"They said they will deny benefits. They will cut us off. Cut us off in the pandemic. This is not reality," Lamp said. "I understand there's more fraud going on in California but please don't punish the hungry and the wounded."

More good and bad news... an agent finally did come online, but not until the next morning. Christine waited 25 hours in all. Her identification was finally verified. But she still has to wait up to six weeks for her benefits. 7 On Your Side has reached out to the EDD - why put everyone through this...?

Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Have a question for Michael and the 7 On Your Side team? Fill out the form HERE!
7OYS's consumer hotline is a free consumer mediation service for those in the San Francisco Bay Area. We assist individuals with consumer-related issues; we cannot assist on cases between businesses, or cases involving family law, criminal matters, landlord/tenant disputes, labor issues, or medical issues. Please review our FAQ here. As a part of our process in assisting you, it is necessary that we contact the company / agency you are writing about. If you do not wish us to contact them, please let us know right away, as it will affect our ability to work on your case.


App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniacoronavirus californiaunemployment californiacoronavirus7 on your sideunemploymentjobs
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
How jail inmates got $250K in EDD benefits
Woman watches via text as scammer drains EDD benefits
EXCLUSIVE: Here's how millions were stolen in CA EDD scam
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Frustrated residents plead for help after 19 power outages
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: IRS tax season delay, free tax preparation
EDD won't verify woman's identity until she enters wrong address
Lawsuit filed against Bank of America for unemployment fraud
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 storms to bring rain, snow showers to Bay Area
Yosemite closure extended, park will reopen Tuesday
Magnitude 3.1 earthquake in Concord rattles East Bay
Thursday marks 1 year since COVID-19 was discovered in US
Amanda Gorman, SF organization look to inspire young writers
For many CA seniors, getting COVID vaccine is luck of the draw
Business takes pride in Kamala Harris' Oakland roots
Show More
Eli Lilly says antibody can prevent COVID-19 illness in nursing homes
1 year ago today: 1st confirmed COVID-19 case in US
Coronavirus: 500 doses to be given Friday at City College of SF
South Bay man accused of murdering wife, young daughter
Dear Democracy: Bay Area reacts to Biden's inaugural message
More TOP STORIES News