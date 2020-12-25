California Unemployment: EDD investigating 255 criminal claims, sharp increase from 2019

And that's reflected in the number of criminal investigations.
There are currently 255 cases.
RELATED: Bay Area woman watches via text as scammer drains EDD benefits
Last year at this time, there were 14 cases.
While there aren't specific statistics, there have been numerous reports on fraud including a recent revelation that prison inmates were getting paid for claims.
It is estimated the cost could be in the billions.
In another revelation, just last week, ABC7 News reported thousands of self-employed and gig workers might have to pay back unemployment benefits they have already received.
Problems began last April when gig workers and the self-employed first applied for unemployment.
EXCLUSIVE: Insiders reveal how scammers are stealing millions in CA unemployment benefits
Benefits were supposed to be based on their net income in 2019. But in all the confusion of an unprecedented program, many reported their gross income instead.
That caused EDD to pay them too much.
Now, the agency wants the extra money back.
Click here for the latest coverage on unemployment in California
VIDEO: Emotional roller coaster for jobless man during pandemic ends on a high note