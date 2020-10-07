Arts & Entertainment

Eddie Van Halen, bandmates had deep roots in SoCal

Rock guitar legend Eddie Van Halen, who died Tuesday from cancer at age 65, and his bandmates all had deep roots in Southern California.
By ABC7.com staff
PASADENA, Calif. -- Rock guitar legend Eddie Van Halen, who died Tuesday from cancer at age 65, had deep roots in Southern California.

Van Halen was born in the Netherlands, but his family moved to Pasadena when he was just seven years old.

Norman Harris of Norm's Rare Guitars in Tarzana recalled selling Van Halen two guitars back in 1977.

He had a remarkable influence on future generations of musicians, he said.

"He showed people what a guitar could do, that most people weren't doing," Harris said. "There were so many young people who started playing once they heard Van Halen and were really inspired to go on to great things."

"Pasadena" was trending on Twitter as older residents of the San Gabriel Valley reminisced about seeing Eddie and his brother Alex, as well as bandmates Michael Anthony and David Lee Roth, around town before they hit it big.

Some pointed out the words "Van Halen" were written in a concrete sidewalk near the Pasadena neighborhood where the Van Halens lived.



Photos on social media showed some fans had created an impromptu shrine with flowers and candles at the sidewalk



The city of Pasadena sent out a tweet expressing condolences:

"We are saddened by the news of Eddie Van Halen's passing. Pasadena was home to Eddie and his family for many years. Our condolences go out to the entire Van Halen family."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentpasadenalos angeles countycelebrity deathsmusic news
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA implements equity measure as part of reopening rules
10 counties change colors - 2 with new restrictions - on CA reopening map
Stanford launches cloud-based COVID-19 testing
EXCLUSIVE: WWII vet, wife grab military medals before fleeing Glass Fire
SF Muni reports high mask compliance rate on buses
Exhibit at SF museum tells story of 2020 through artists' eyes
Special Bay Area loan program helps people purchase homes
Show More
Tourists evacuate resorts, seek shelter ahead of Hurricane Delta
COVID-19 'substantially more lethal' than the flu, doctor says
Live updates: Glass Fire burns 67,050 acres, 54% contained
Eddie Van Halen dead at 65 of cancer, son says
5 questions as Pence, Harris prepare for VP debate faceoff
More TOP STORIES News