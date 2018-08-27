EDUCATION

Free tuition available for first-time Contra Costa Co. community college students

College students walk on campus in this undated file photo. (KGO-TV)

CONTRA COSTA CO., Calif. --
Free tuition for a year will be available to students in the Contra Costa Community College District starting Monday under a statewide initiative to fund free tuition at the state's community colleges.

Students at Contra Costa College, Diablo Valley College and Los Medanos College can receive the free tuition via the California College Promise initiative if they meet various requirements.

RELATED: San Francisco is first in nation to make City College free

They must be a first-time college student, have completed the district's Pledge Application, completed the Free Application for Federal Student Aid or the California Dream Act application, completed an education plan, be enrolled in and complete at least 12 units, and maintain a 2.0 GPA.

There are no income requirements necessary to qualify for the free tuition. The district will cover for eligible students the $46 per unit fee, but students will still be responsible for any books, supplies, materials and non-course fees required for a class.

Gov. Jerry Brown signed the initiative into law last October to promote attendance in community college.

"We are very excited to have this opportunity to invest in our students' futures," Chancellor Fred Wood said in a statement. "We hope that many new students will take advantage of this wonderful opportunity to launch their college careers very cost effectively."

If you'd like to apply for free tuition, visit this page.
