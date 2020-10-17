Mayor Breed blasts efforts for SF school name changes, says focus should be on underprivileged students

Today I issued a statement on the need for our School District to focus on reopening our public schools, not renaming them. To address inequities, we need to get our kids back in the classroom. pic.twitter.com/nHnauVZzFe — London Breed (@LondonBreed) October 16, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- On Friday, the county reported nearly a third of San Francisco schools are considering an imminent name change due to links the names have to slavery, oppression and gentrification.Records show 44 schools in total are working on new names after being implored by the San Francisco Unified School District School Names Advisory Committee to seek replacements.Some of the schools up for renaming include George Washington, Abraham Lincoln and Dianne Feinstein schools.Each school is expected to come up with alternative names by December 18th.Meanwhile, some parents are upset that district officials are focusing on school names while many students are struggling with pandemic and distance learning, like Commodore Sloat Elementary School parent Johnathan Alloy."We're not actually helping disadvantaged children," Alloy explained to the San Francisco Chronicle, "by changing the name of the school they can't attend."San Francisco Mayor London Breed also issued a statement Friday calling the ongoing effort an "offensive" move by district officials, and urging them to focus on safely reopening public schools for in person learning rather than renaming at this time."I believe in equity, it's at the forefront of my administration and we've made historic investments to address the systemic racism confronting our city," Breed said, "but the fact that our kids aren't in school is what's driving inequity in our city, not the name of a school.""We are in a pandemic right now that is forcing us all to prioritize what truly matters," the mayor added, "conversations around school names can be had once the critical work of educating our young people in person is underway. Once that is happening, then we can talk about everything else."San Francisco Unified officials say as of now, the panel is expected to meet in early January to consider the alternative names from school communities, and submit final recommendations to the board in late January or early February.It is unclear what the cost would be to rename the schools, but it would likely be tens of thousands of dollars for each school to pay for new signage and other needs.