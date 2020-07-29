Society

Name change underway at San Anselmo's Sir Francis Drake High School, district says

The image shows the sign at Sir Francis Drake High School being taken down in San Anselmo, Calif. on July 29, 2020. (KGO-TV)

SAN ANSELMO, Calif. (KGO) -- Marin County's Tamalpais Union High School District is in the process of changing the name of Sir Francis Drake High School in San Anselmo, the district confirmed Wednesday afternoon.

According to the district superintendent, "the name change process has begun."

This news comes after a 30-foot tall sculpture of Sir Francis Drake was removed Wednesday near the Larkspur Ferry Terminal in Marin County.

RELATED: Christopher Columbus, Queen Isabella statue removed from California State Capitol

Calls to remove the statue circulated because of the British explorer's history of slave trading.

The superintendent of the Tamalpais Union High School District said a group of staff members came forward to the district in June with a desire to change the name of the high school.

"While we engage in the process of renaming the school, we believe that it is important to remove or cover the harmful symbols associated with the current school name," Superintendent Tara Taupier said in a statement to ABC7 News.

Photos earlier in the day Wednesday showed the sign bearing the name of the high school being taken down.

RELATED: Movement underway to erase Sir Francis Drake namesake, sculpture from Marin County
All of a sudden, the British explorer Sir Francis Drake has been getting a bad name. In Plymouth, England, there has been a movement to remove his statue - and now there is a similar drive to erase him from Marin County.

Related topics:
societysan anselmoeducationhigh schoolmarin county
