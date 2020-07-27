Review underway for San Francisco schools named after presidents, ABC7's Phil Matier writes

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Several schools in San Francisco may get a new name.

San Francisco Chronicle Insider and ABC7 News Contributor Phil Matier writes in Sunday's Chronicle that a review is underway of schools that are named after presidents and other historic figures, according to a recently released working paper drawn up by the school district's Names Advisory Committee.

The list includes more than 12 schools. Among the list include: Lowell High School, George Washington High School, Thomas Jefferson Elementary School, Abraham Lincoln High School, Franklin Delano Roosevelt Middle School.

Lowell High School, one of the most prestigious academic high schools in the city, is included in the review after being named after James Lowell. Lowell was a poet and diplomat and the school district says he wavered on his commitment to anti-slavery.

