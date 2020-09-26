Education

San Francisco Unified identifies 44 schools eligible to be renamed

By ABC7 News Staff
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Dozens of San Francisco schools could soon be renamed, according to a San Francisco Unified School District advisory committee.

The committee has been reviewing names for months, and they've identified 44 schools that meet re-naming criteria, based on "relevance and appropriateness."

Many of the schools are named after historic figures, including George Washington and Dianne Feinstein.

A meeting about name suggestions will be held in November.

