SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Dozens of San Francisco schools could soon be renamed, according to a San Francisco Unified School District advisory committee.
RELATED: Review underway for San Francisco schools named after presidents
The committee has been reviewing names for months, and they've identified 44 schools that meet re-naming criteria, based on "relevance and appropriateness."
Many of the schools are named after historic figures, including George Washington and Dianne Feinstein.
RELATED: Name change underway at San Anselmo's Sir Francis Drake High School, district says
A meeting about name suggestions will be held in November.
San Francisco Chronicle Insider and ABC7 News Contributor Phil Matier first reported on this in July, and he will join us live on ABC7 News at 6.
San Francisco Unified identifies 44 schools eligible to be renamed
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More