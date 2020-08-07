SFUSD teachers reach tentative deal on distance learning

RELATED: Building a Better Bay Area: Back to School
Union members are expected to vote on the agreement today. Union leaders say the agreement has several wins in it for teachers including:
- Flexibility for educators who are parents
- A stipend to help with the cost of working from home
- Additional training and planning time
This agreement is set to be in place until June 30, 2021 or until students return to in-person learning in the classroom. Once this is decided on the next focus will be on reaching an agreement on terms of returning to in-person learning or a hybrid model.
San Francisco schools are set to start with distance learning in a little more than a week on August 17.
