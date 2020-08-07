building a better bay area

SFUSD teachers reach tentative deal on distance learning

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco teachers and school district officials have reached a tentative deal for what distance learning will look like in the fall.

Building a Better Bay Area: Back to School

Union members are expected to vote on the agreement today. Union leaders say the agreement has several wins in it for teachers including:

  • Flexibility for educators who are parents

  • A stipend to help with the cost of working from home

  • Additional training and planning time


This agreement is set to be in place until June 30, 2021 or until students return to in-person learning in the classroom. Once this is decided on the next focus will be on reaching an agreement on terms of returning to in-person learning or a hybrid model.

San Francisco schools are set to start with distance learning in a little more than a week on August 17.

