SFUSD teachers reach tentative deal on distance learning



Flexibility for educators who are parents



A stipend to help with the cost of working from home



Additional training and planning time

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco teachers and school district officials have reached a tentative deal for what distance learning will look like in the fall.Union members are expected to vote on the agreement today. Union leaders say the agreement has several wins in it for teachers including:This agreement is set to be in place until June 30, 2021 or until students return to in-person learning in the classroom. Once this is decided on the next focus will be on reaching an agreement on terms of returning to in-person learning or a hybrid model.San Francisco schools are set to start with distance learning in a little more than a week on August 17.