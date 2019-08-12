bay area life

The Markowski-Leach Scholarship rewards LGBTQ leaders within Bay Area Colleges

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Awarded to applicants with strong leadership potential, The Markowski-Leach Scholarship assists the education of LGBTQ individuals who demonstrate strong leadership potential within the LGBTQ community.

Tom Markowski and Jim Leach were a gay couple living in San Francisco during the height of the AIDS crisis throughout the 1980's. Before they passed away, Tom and Jim wanted their lasting legacy to involve making a difference in LGBTQ lives. In fact, the scholarship fund was part of a bequest from the estate of Jim Leach, which reflected their joint desire to offer financial assistance to LGBTQ students.

The Markowski-Leach Scholarship fund recognizes Bay Area students from schools throughout the Bay Area, including UC Berkeley, Stanford University, San Francisco State University, and more. Selected candidates demonstrate strong leadership potential through service, education, or employment in hopes of inspiring future generations of LGBTQ youth.

For more information on the Markowski-Leach Scholarship, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationsan franciscoberkeleypalo altostanford universitylgbtqeducationscholarshipschooluc berkeleybay area lifesfsu
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BAY AREA LIFE
Washington Hospital offers cutting-edge rehabilitation services
Rapidly grow your business with ClickFunnels
Best concert food at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Washington Hospital cures chronic wounds
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SF woman with disability says Lyft drivers repeatedly cancel her rides
Grass fire burns 3 acres in Woodside, firefighter injured
A look at Northern California's first (legal) tiny house community
'Glamping' gaining popularity amid Bay Area housing crisis
Lyft driver arrested for rape and false imprisonment, police say
Taxicab fatally strikes woman in Downtown San Francisco
U.S. gold medalist kneels during national anthem at Pan Am Games
Show More
Warriors hosts Senior Dance Team try-outs
Outside Lands heightens security in wake of Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
4 hurt in San Francisco shooting
EXCLUSIVE: School board president talks about controversial mural at SF high school
Online retail competition forces South Bay's Village Stationers to close after 53 years
More TOP STORIES News