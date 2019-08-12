The Markowski-Leach Scholarship rewards LGBTQ leaders within Bay Area Colleges

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Awarded to applicants with strong leadership potential, The Markowski-Leach Scholarship assists the education of LGBTQ individuals who demonstrate strong leadership potential within the LGBTQ community.
Tom Markowski and Jim Leach were a gay couple living in San Francisco during the height of the AIDS crisis throughout the 1980's. Before they passed away, Tom and Jim wanted their lasting legacy to involve making a difference in LGBTQ lives. In fact, the scholarship fund was part of a bequest from the estate of Jim Leach, which reflected their joint desire to offer financial assistance to LGBTQ students.
The Markowski-Leach Scholarship fund recognizes Bay Area students from schools throughout the Bay Area, including UC Berkeley, Stanford University, San Francisco State University, and more. Selected candidates demonstrate strong leadership potential through service, education, or employment in hopes of inspiring future generations of LGBTQ youth.
For more information on the Markowski-Leach Scholarship, click here.
