Traffic safety increased as students return to San Francisco Unified School District

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- More than 57,000 students are going back to school in the San Francisco Unified School District today.San Francisco Mayor London Breed is emphasizing traffic safety around schools. You will see more police officers around schools this week as a reminder to everyone to slow down and be aware. The SFMTA is providing crossing guards at 106 intersections.Mayor Breed summed it up with this written statement: "We have several ongoing initiatives to ensure year-round safety for pedestrians and bicyclists, and a few extra measures in place to make sure students can get to and from school safely once classes start."Changes are also coming to middle schools in the district. Roosevelt Middle School is one of two middle schools that will have a redesign this year as they plan to give kids more access to electives like robotics and drama.Mayor Breed will be at Roosevelt today to greet students and help kick off the middle school redesign.