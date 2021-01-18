martin luther king jr

'Do our part': East Bay community celebrates MLK Day with car parade amid pandemic

EL CERRITO, Calif. (KGO) -- The 32nd annual MLK parade in El Cerrito looked a little different this year -- with people in their cars instead of on foot because of the pandemic. Participants said after the year we had, it also felt different.

"We have seen so many episodes of police brutality, institutional racism, discrimination, it's important for us to not be silent when these events occur we must come out," said Hercules resident Latrena Robinson.

"I took a vacation day to be here to be out in the community to be present hopefully to be an inspiration to others, we must all be out here must all do our part."



But COVID-19 may have impacted the turnout -- with people choosing to stay home out of concern for the virus.

"I tried to get my husband to come but he's too afraid of COVID, he's got too many underlying conditions, said Richmond resident Elsa Steven, "I told my husband look, I wasn't going to go but if I don't I won't be able to live with myself especially after what happened on the 6."

There was still an upbeat mood even after the heaviness of recent events as organizers kept the focus on Martin Luther King's legacy.

"He wanted a better world for everybody for generation to generation to come in the world and everybody to stand side by side and enjoy life," said Henry Linzie, Oakland Black cowboys association parade organizer.

