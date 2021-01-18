'Do our part': East Bay community celebrates MLK Day with car parade amid pandemic

"We have seen so many episodes of police brutality, institutional racism, discrimination, it's important for us to not be silent when these events occur we must come out," said Hercules resident Latrena Robinson.
"I took a vacation day to be here to be out in the community to be present hopefully to be an inspiration to others, we must all be out here must all do our part."
The MLK Jr parade is making it’s way through El Cerrito right now. pic.twitter.com/SljhebusOl— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) January 18, 2021
Covid turned it mostly into a car parade this year, but people still turned out in El Cerrito to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. pic.twitter.com/VLK8Q9RUsT— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) January 18, 2021
But COVID-19 may have impacted the turnout -- with people choosing to stay home out of concern for the virus.
"I tried to get my husband to come but he's too afraid of COVID, he's got too many underlying conditions, said Richmond resident Elsa Steven, "I told my husband look, I wasn't going to go but if I don't I won't be able to live with myself especially after what happened on the 6."
There was still an upbeat mood even after the heaviness of recent events as organizers kept the focus on Martin Luther King's legacy.
"He wanted a better world for everybody for generation to generation to come in the world and everybody to stand side by side and enjoy life," said Henry Linzie, Oakland Black cowboys association parade organizer.
