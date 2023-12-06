A group called Sanctuary Cities is behind two new billboards in El Paso, Texas, saying San Francisco and New York "welcome immigrants."

Billboards calling SF, NY 'sanctuary cities' for immigrants pop up in El Paso, TX

EL PASO, Texas (KGO) -- San Francisco is featured in a new billboard in El Paso, Texas.

Two new signs are up with one reading, "San Francisco welcomes immigrants."

The other says "New York City welcomes immigrants."

The message is clear, but the intent is not.

A little-known group called Sanctuary Cities says it is behind the signs, and its website suggests sanctuary cities have ample services to help undocumented immigrants.

The group has not responded to questions about the billboards.

