Coroner identifies body found near Pacifica as missing 84-year-old woman from San Francisco

Devastated to hear the coroner’s office confirms a body that was found off Pedro Point June 10th is indeed 84-year old Ms. Jean Fung.



I’ve been inquiring along with my team since and today is is confirmed. Thank you all for tirelessly searching and for your care. #RIP pic.twitter.com/Bvl6QwE4Bh — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) August 17, 2021

San Francisco Police Seeking the Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing At-Risk Person



Please visit the attached link to read more ➡️ https://t.co/AAREWXfC7y pic.twitter.com/DBrUcopYa3 — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) June 1, 2021

Additional photo of Ms. Fung pic.twitter.com/xaUN1bfdld — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) June 1, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A body found near Pedro Point in Pacifica has been identified by the coroner as 84-year-old Jean Fung who was reported missing in late May after leaving her San Francisco home for a walk.At the time of her disappearance, the woman was considered at-risk because of her age and possible medical conditions.She was last seen leaving a Safeway in the Marina District, wearing a red or pink puffy jacket, purple sweater, brown pants, black "UGG" boots and a red beanie with an "LG" logo.Her body was found on the morning of June 10 at the west end of Pedro Point, though identified recently though DNA, according to authorities.