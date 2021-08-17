missing person

Coroner identifies body found near Pacifica as missing 84-year-old woman from San Francisco

Police find body of missing 84-year-old San Francisco woman

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A body found near Pedro Point in Pacifica has been identified by the coroner as 84-year-old Jean Fung who was reported missing in late May after leaving her San Francisco home for a walk.



At the time of her disappearance, the woman was considered at-risk because of her age and possible medical conditions.

RELATED: San Francisco police seek help locating missing at-risk 84-year-old woman

She was last seen leaving a Safeway in the Marina District, wearing a red or pink puffy jacket, purple sweater, brown pants, black "UGG" boots and a red beanie with an "LG" logo.

Her body was found on the morning of June 10 at the west end of Pedro Point, though identified recently though DNA, according to authorities.




