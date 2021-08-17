Coroner identifies body found near Pacifica as missing 84-year-old woman from San Francisco

Devastated to hear the coroner’s office confirms a body that was found off Pedro Point June 10th is indeed 84-year old Ms. Jean Fung.— Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) August 17, 2021
I’ve been inquiring along with my team since and today is is confirmed. Thank you all for tirelessly searching and for your care. #RIP pic.twitter.com/Bvl6QwE4Bh
At the time of her disappearance, the woman was considered at-risk because of her age and possible medical conditions.
She was last seen leaving a Safeway in the Marina District, wearing a red or pink puffy jacket, purple sweater, brown pants, black "UGG" boots and a red beanie with an "LG" logo.
Her body was found on the morning of June 10 at the west end of Pedro Point, though identified recently though DNA, according to authorities.
San Francisco Police Seeking the Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing At-Risk Person— San Francisco Police (@SFPD) June 1, 2021
Please visit the attached link to read more ➡️ https://t.co/AAREWXfC7y pic.twitter.com/DBrUcopYa3
Additional photo of Ms. Fung pic.twitter.com/xaUN1bfdld— San Francisco Police (@SFPD) June 1, 2021