2020 Election: Sen. Kamala Harris' grandfather's village in India writes message of support

SAN FRANCISCO -- Residents of the Indian village where Sen. Kamala Harris' maternal grandfather was born have sent a message of support to the U.S. Democratic nominee for vice president.

On Thursday, they wrote, "We wish Kamala Harris wins," in bright colors on the ground, along with a thumbs up sign.

Harris' grandfather migrated from Thulasendrapuram, India decades ago. Harris' mother was born in India before moving to the U.S. to study at UC Berkeley.

As of Thursday morning, the U.S. presidential race is still too close to call.

