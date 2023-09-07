Disney Pixar's 'Elemental' is headed to Disney+

This hot film made more than $480 million at the global box office.

LOS ANGELES -- Fans of Pixar's animated romantic comedy, "Elemental," can look forward to its release September 13 on Disney+.

Ember, a fire element, and Wade, a water element, are an unlikely duo, but there is an inevitable spark between the two as they find common ground and challenge the preconceived notions of those in Element City.

On The Red Carpet spoke to Leah Lewis, who plays Ember, and she said, "When we actually got to see the film for the first time, I got chills!"

"I'm so excited that I get to play this part. There's such a wonderful, youthful optimism to Wade that you can immediately see," actor Mamoudou Athie beamed.

"Elemental" steadily performed at the box office, reaching over $480 million globally due to positive reviews and word of mouth. This is a significant achievement for an original animated film, as no such film without a prior franchise has hit this mark since 2017.

Also debuting September 13, "Good Chemistry: The Story of Elemental" is a documentary showcasing the making-of "Elemental," which explores director Peter Sohn's personal influences and inspiration for the film.

Pixar Animation Studios' short "Carl's Date," which originally premiered in theaters ahead of the film, will also be available to watch September 13 for fans of Carl and his best friend, Dug.

