Elizabeth Holmes trial: Jury selected in trial of Theranos founder

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A jury has been selected in the criminal fraud trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes.A panel of 12 jurors has been sworn in. Five alternate jurors were also chosen. The jurors were selected out of a pool of about 200.Holmes faces federal charges for defrauding investors and patients with her now-defunct blood testing start-up. The fraud charges could result in up to 20 years in prison and a $3 million fine.Theranos created a blood test that required only a tiny sample from the finger and claimed to be able to diagnose a wide range of conditions.Yesterday, Holmes walked into federal court in San Jose without answering questions -- including whether she believed she would get a fair trial given the high publicity surrounding her criminal trial.The jurors face a long trial that the judge has estimated could run for four months.Hearings will be held only three days per week with the trial scheduled to begin on Sept. 8.