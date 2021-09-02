Elizabeth Holmes

Elizabeth Holmes trial: Jury selected in trial of Theranos founder

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A jury has been selected in the criminal fraud trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes.

A panel of 12 jurors has been sworn in. Five alternate jurors were also chosen. The jurors were selected out of a pool of about 200.

Holmes faces federal charges for defrauding investors and patients with her now-defunct blood testing start-up. The fraud charges could result in up to 20 years in prison and a $3 million fine.

Theranos created a blood test that required only a tiny sample from the finger and claimed to be able to diagnose a wide range of conditions.

Yesterday, Holmes walked into federal court in San Jose without answering questions -- including whether she believed she would get a fair trial given the high publicity surrounding her criminal trial.

The jurors face a long trial that the judge has estimated could run for four months.

Hearings will be held only three days per week with the trial scheduled to begin on Sept. 8.
