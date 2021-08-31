Elizabeth Holmes trial: Jury selection begins in Theranos CEO fraud case

Elizabeth Holmes

By David Louie, Amy Hollyfield
SAN JOSE, Calif. -- After three years of delays, jury selection is underway in the trial of former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes in U.S. District Court in San Jose.

A masked Holmes filed past news photographers and reporters as she walked into the First Street courthouse just after 8 a.m. Tuesday, accompanied by her attorneys.

She ignored questions from reporters as she has in the past.

Holmes is facing fraud charges that could result in up to 20 years in prison and a $3 million fine.

Theranos created a blood test that required only a tiny sample from the finger and claimed to be able to diagnose a wide range of conditions.



Judge Edward Davila began the day discussing the process of voir dire, in which prosecutors and defense attorneys will vet the pool of prospective jurors from across Santa Clara County. They are referenced by number, not by name, to protect their identity.

The jury pool already has filled out a questionnaire that asked questions about their occupation, how they consume media, whether they have seen coverage of the Theranos case and whether they can be impartial. They also asked if they know of any of the possible witnesses who might be testifying during the course of the trial.
The jurors face a long trial that the judge has estimated could run for four months. About 40 prospective jurors will be questioned Tuesday with the process to be continued Wednesday.

Hearings will be held only three days per week with the trial scheduled to begin on Sept. 8.

