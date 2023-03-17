'Major delay' at Embarcadero BART station following police activity

San Francisco's Embarcadero BART Station has reopened late Thursday night following police activity there.

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco's Embarcadero BART Station has reopened late Thursday night following police activity there.

A BART spokesperson said trains were not stopping at the station due to the police activity. As of 10:34 p.m., trains are stopping normally at the station, according to BART.

There are no details as to what happened.

There is a "major delay" at the Embarcadero BART Station in the SFO, Millbrae, Daly City and all East Bay directions.

