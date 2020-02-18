Traffic

Big rig crash cleared from westbound I-80 in Emeryville

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- An overturned big rig has been cleared from westbound I-80 in Emeryville.

The crash was first reported at 4:43 a.m. near Powell Street and lanes fully reopened after 8 a.m.

The crash backed up traffic for miles all the way to Richmond. Another vehicle was involved in the crash and injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

