Big rig crash cleared from westbound I-80 in Emeryville

ALL LANES OPEN: Finally!! Traffic is moving on WB 80 before Powell after that big mess of a crash involving a big rig and one other car this morning. Expect the Bay Bridge toll plaza to get crowded soon! https://t.co/Wnb33j6MmG pic.twitter.com/dVYY9gO8F9 — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) February 18, 2020

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- An overturned big rig has been cleared from westbound I-80 in Emeryville.The crash was first reported at 4:43 a.m. near Powell Street and lanes fully reopened after 8 a.m.The crash backed up traffic for miles all the way to Richmond. Another vehicle was involved in the crash and injuries were reported.The cause of the crash is under investigation.