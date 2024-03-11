Emma Stone's broken dress, 'I'm Just Ken,' John Cena naked? Top moments from the Oscars

LOS ANGELES -- The 96th Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, had no shortage of moments.

See the full list of some eye-popping moments of the night.

"I'M JUST KEN"

Ryan Gosling brought his "Kenergy" to a new level Sunday at the Oscars stage to perform "I'm Just Ken" from "Barbie."

He started his performance clad in a shocking, sparkling rhinestone-studded hot pink suit from his seat behind "Barbie" star Margot Robbie, then made his way up to the stage for an epic crescendo.

Amid an explosion of pink and rhinestones, Gosling sported Barbie-inspired sunglasses and was at the center of the performance that featured a flurry of backup dancers including his "Barbie" costars Simu Liu and Ben Kingsley-Adair - who all played versions of Ken in the film.

Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash, who composed the guitar instrumentation on the song, made a surprise appearance on stage for a rollicking guitar solo.

At one point he even jumped into the audience and held out the mic so co-stars Margot Robbie and America Ferrera and director Greta Gerwig could join in and sing along.

"Barbie" actor America Ferrera, from left, director Greta Gerwig and actor and producer Margot Robbie cheer Ryan Gosling on as he sings "I'm Just Ken" at the 96th Academy Awards.

WATCH | Ryan Gosling sings 'I'm Just Ken' at 96th Academy Awards, joined by Slash, Mark Ronson, other Kens

Ryan Gosling sang the Oscar-nominated power ballad, "I'm Just Ken," from the hit movie "Barbie" at the 96th Academy Awards.

EMMA STONE ACCEPTS OSCAR WITH BROKEN DRESS

Emma Stone, visibly flustered after her name was called for best actress, came up to the stage with a fashion faux pas announcement.

"Oh boy, my dress is broken. I think it happened during 'I'm Just Ken,'" she said. "Oh boy, this is really overwhelming."

WATCH EMMA STONE'S ACCEPTANCE SPEECH | 'Poor Things' Emma Stone wins Oscar for best actress in a leading role

Emma Stone won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in "Poor Things" at the 2024 Oscars.

DA'VINE JOY RANDOLPH'S EMOTIONAL SPEECH

Da'Vine Joy Randolph won for best supporting actress for her performance in Alexander Payne's "The Holdovers." An emotional Randolph was accompanied to the stage by her "Holdovers" co-star Paul Giamatti.

"For so long I've always wanted to be different," said Randolph. "And now I realize I just need to be myself."

She went on to honor her mother, who gave her the confidence to pursue acting.

WATCH DA'VINE JOY RANDOLPH'S ACCEPTANCE SPEECH Da'Vine Joy Randolph wins Best Actress in a Supporting Role for role in 'The Holdovers'

Da'Vine Joy Randolph won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress at the 2024 Oscars for her role in "The Holdovers."

BILLIE EILISH YOUNGEST PERSON TO WIN 2 OSCARS

The Eilish sibling duo's "Barbie" blockbuster ballad "What Was I Made For?" won the Academy Award for best original song on Sunday night.

In doing so, Eilish, 22, has become the youngest person by far to have won two career Oscars.

Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell going home with the Oscar for Best Original Song: 'What Was I Made For?'

That beats a very old record set by Luise Rainer, who won her second best actress Oscar at 28 in 1938.

The second youngest is now Eilish's 26-year-old brother and co-writer Finneas. The pair won their first Oscar for "No Time to Die" in 2021.

Hilary Swank and Jodie Foster - a best supporting actor nominee this year - are the only others to win two before 30.

VANESSA HUDGENS DEBUTS BABY BUMP

Vanessa Hudgens arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

After months of speculation by fans and social media onlookers, Vanessa Hudgens on Sunday publicly confirmed her pregnancy by showing off her "baby bump" on the Oscars red carpet.

Wearing a full-length black gown, Hudgens proudly cradled her growing belly as photographers outside Hollywood's Dolby Theatre snapped photos of the "Spring Breakers" actress.

READ MORE | Pregnant Vanessa Hudgens shows off baby bump ahead of hosting 'Oscars Red Carpet Show'

ROBERT DOWNEY JR. WINS HIS FIRST OSCAR

Robert Downey Jr. won his first Academy Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his performance as in the blockbuster biopic "Oppenheimer," three decades after receiving his first nomination.

He had previously been nominated for Best Actor for "Chaplin" in 1993,and for Best Supporting Actor in 2008 for "Tropic Thunder."

Downey gave a light-hearted speech as he accepted his award.

"I'd like to thank my terrible childhood" he said, pausing for the audience's laughter, "and the Academy, in that order."

WATCH ROBERT DOWNEY JR.'S ACCEPTANCE SPEECH | Robert Downey Jr. wins Oscar his first ever, for Best Supporting Actor in 'Oppenheimer'

Robert Downey Jr. won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in "Oppenheimer."

AVENGERS RED CARPET REUNION

Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky, Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr. attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty

Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Hemsworth reunited as Tony Stark and Thor from the Avengers before the Oscar ceremony.

The two played Iron Man and the God of Thunder for close to a decade in several Marvel films.

JOHN CENA GETS NAKED

We saw a lot of John Cena at the Oscars Sunday.

Back in 1974, a streaker later identified as Robert Opel ran across the stage at the Academy Awards while flashing a peace sign.

This year, as Cena took the stage in a similar fashion for a fun "streaker skit" with host Jimmy Kimmel before presenting the award for best costume design.

"This is supposed to be funny!" Kimmel joked.

"The male body is not a joke," Cena responded as he hesitated to walk out on stage. He also noted that he doesn't wrestle naked - he wears "jorts" instead. Moments later, Cena slowly walked out on stage (Yes! Nearly naked!) as the crowd laughed.

WATCH | John Cena strips down on Oscars stage to announce winner of best costume design

John Cena took the stage at the Oscars nearly naked for a fun "streaker skit" with host Jimmy Kimmel before presenting award for best costume design.

OPPENHEIMER WINS THE DAY

"Oppenheimer" won seven Oscars Sunday night, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor. It also won for Best Film Editing and Best Cinematography. Ludwig Göransson also took home the Oscar for Best Original Score.

It was the first Oscar win for Murphy, Downey and Nolan.

The film earned a leading 13 nominations and has earned nearly $1 billion worldwide.

WATCH THE BEST PICTURE ACCEPTANCE SPEECH 'Oppenheimer' wins 7 Oscars, including Best Picture; Christopher Nolan, Cillian Murphy get statues

"Oppenheimer" closed out the night with an Academy Award win in the Best Picture category during the 2024 Oscars.

MESSI THE DOG MAKES IT TO THE SHOW

Messi the dog from the film "Anatomy of a Fall" appeared in the audience during the Oscars.

Messi the dog from the film "Anatomy of a Fall" appears in the audience during the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Host Jimmy Kimmel also included Messi in his monologue, and the camera panned to the animal as he sat next to his companion.

Kimmel praised Messi for his acting during a drug overdose scene in the French movie.

Messi was also seen clapping for the stars and nominees.

Now that all the Academy Awards have been handed out, it's time to party!



Watch "Live With Kelly and Mark: After the Oscars," live from the Oscars stage at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Monday at 9 a.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC, Searchlight Pictures and this station.