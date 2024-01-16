Coroner ID's woman whose body was found near site of Half Moon Bay coast plane crash

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- The woman whose body was found in the waters off Half Moon Bay coast near the site of a plane crash has been identified.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office identified the woman as 27-year-old Emma Willmer-Shiles of San Francisco.

Willmer-Shiles' body was found in the Pacific Ocean near Half Moon Bay on Monday after a small plane crashed Sunday night.

Two people were on the plane, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The San Mateo County Sherriff's Office said on Monday the woman's body was found in the water by a commercial fishing boat near the crash site amid a search for victims.

Willmer-Shiles' body was taken to the San Mateo County Coroner's Office.

SKY7 shows a part of the plane that crashed in the waters near Half Moon Bay

SKY7 video on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 shows a part of the plane that crashed in the waters near Half Moon Bay.

The search for survivors continued until about 11 a.m. Monday when the Coast Guard said they suspended their search.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office says that the plane took off from the East Bay and was found upside down in the water near Ross Cove.

