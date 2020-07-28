Oakland's Zendaya earns her first Emmy nomination for role in 'Euphoria'

Zendaya's nomination for lead actress in a drama category created a lot of buzz during the announcement. Even Leslie Jones and Laverne Cox, who announced the 2020 Emmy nominations in a livestream couldn't hold back their excitement.
"Zendaya!" exclaimed Jones. "This is a great day."
The 23-year-old from the East Bay got her big break in KC Undercover on the Disney Channel and has a large role in the movie "The Greatest Showman."
In 2018, Zendaya visited Fruitvale Elementary School with her mother, Claire Stoermer, who worked as a teacher there for 20 years.
"It's awesome. This is my home," said Zendaya about her trip to Oakland. "I was born and raised here so it's always fun to come here."
Zendaya told ABC7 News if she wasn't in the entertainment industry, she would be a teacher.
You can cheer on Zendaya, when the Primetime Emmy Awards air Sunday, Sept. 20, on ABC7. Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel is returning as host for the third time.
