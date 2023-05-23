  • Watch Now

Story rooms, virtual reality and interactive games make Two Bit Circus the future of arcades

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 5:02PM
The future of arcades is here. Two Bit Circus offers interactive fun via virtual reality, story rooms, innovative video games, food and drinks.

LOS ANGELES, Calif. -- Two Bit Circus isn't your typical circus experience. This interactive entertainment venue is the future of arcades.

"My co-founder Brent and I started this place many years ago after realizing that entertainment just hadn't evolved," said Eric Gradman self declared Mad Inventor of Two Bit Circus. "So this is just a natural evolution. We're just taking it up another level."

The success of the unique Arts District entertainment venue near Downtown Los Angeles led to the recent opening of a Two Bit Circus in Dallas, Texas. The venue also offers a creative menu and a full bar for guest to enjoy.

More information at: https://twobitcircus.com/

