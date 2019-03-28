Arts & Entertainment

Broadway actor Nick Adams gets emotional talking about 'Falsettos'

A Tony Award nominated show is currently playing in San Francisco

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- "Falsettos" has been nominated for five Tony Awards and is currently playing at the Golden Gate Theater in San Francisco until April 14.

VIDEO: Broadway star Nick Adams has to sing his resume on the spot

Actor, Nick Adams, who plays Whizzer, sits in studio with ABC7 Reggie Aqui to discuss the musical.

