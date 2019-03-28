Broadway actor Nick Adams gets emotional talking about 'Falsettos'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- "Falsettos" has been nominated for five Tony Awards and is currently playing at the Golden Gate Theater in San Francisco until April 14.
Actor, Nick Adams, who plays Whizzer, sits in studio with ABC7 Reggie Aqui to discuss the musical.
