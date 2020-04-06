american idol

Former Cal Women's soccer player, Danville native Grace Leer needs votes to be in 'American Idol's' top 20

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A former Cal Berkeley soccer star turned country music singer is trying to be the next "American Idol." Now, it's up to a vote to see if she advances into the top 20, along with San Francisco contestant Francisco Martin.

RELATED: 'American Idol' auditions: Katy Perry tells San Francisco contestant he is 'Top 10' talent

ABC7's Chris Alvarez spoke with Bay Area native Grace Leer today, after her performance last night.


The Danville native was on the doorstep of reaching the top 20 but the judges couldn't decide, so now her advancement lies in the hands of the voters.

Luke Bryan told her on the show, "We are going to turn it over to America to watch your performance from last night, we are going to let them vote who makes it into the top 20."

Grace's rise to music stardom began 16 years ago on "American Juniors," also hosted by Ryan Seacrest.



"Yes I have done this before, when I was 11-years-old I was on "American Juniors," Grace said. "Which is basically the kid version of American Idol and Ryan Seacrest was the host at the time way back when. So yes, we've met before and "American Juniors" is great, I made it to the top 20 and had a great time."

RELATED: Bay Area 'American Idol' contestant Francisco Martin sings live on ABC7 News

Fast forward to present day and Grace, who played soccer at Cal from 2010-2014, is now on the brink of entering "American Idol's" top 20.

"For me growing up it was always 'The 3 S's,' school, soccer and singing. Those three things were the big things in my life," Grace said.



Now that her future on "Idol" depends on America, we asked Grace, "What is your message to the Bay Area and all fans?"

"If you love my performance and you want me to keep singing for you guys and performing for you guys on 'American Idol,' please vote for me. This would mean the world to keep my 'American Idol' journey going," she said.

You have until Tuesday morning to vote for Grace. Text Grace to 21523, or you can vote on "American Idol's" website and app. Bay Area, time to step up and vote.





Go here for the latest news and videos from ABC's "American Idol."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentdanvillevotingsingingmusicuc berkeleysocceramerican idol
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
'American Idol': Francisco Martin says Katy Perry's 'beautiful eyes' made him nervous
'American Idol' contestant Francisco Martin sings live on ABC7 News
'American Idol' auditions: SF contestant amazes judges
AMERICAN IDOL
Lionel Richie proposes 'We Are the World' remake for COVID-19 aid
'American Idol' halts production amid coronavirus
'American Idol' recap: Must-see moments, audition videos from Week 4
'American Idol' recap: Must-see moments, audition videos from Week 3
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: Leading Bay Area expert is 'cautiously optimistic'
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Where can I get tested for coronavirus in the Bay Area?
What does it cost a small business to stay open in the Bay Area right now? A lot
Coronavirus; SF, Oakland to have drive-thru testing for frontline workers
Oakland opens new COVID-19 test site for front line workers
'Better Bay Area: Project Thanks'
Show More
Coronavirus: South Bay teens use 3D printers to help PPE shortage
Half of CA's COVID-19 patients under age of 49, Newsom says
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
SF commuters frustrated by drastic cuts of Muni services amid COVID-19 crisis
More TOP STORIES News