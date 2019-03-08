'Black-ish' star getting own Barbie doll on International Women's Day and Barbie's 60th Anniversary

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A young actress from the ABC comedy hit "Black-ish" is getting her own Barbie doll.Nineteen-year-old Yara Shahidi is one of 20 women from around the world being recognized by Mattel's "Shero" program with a Barbie doll of their own. Shahidi posted a photo on Instagram saying:"I'm honored to be repping all the young ones as a Barbie Role Model Let's continue to inspire the next generation and each other. We need your voices and are watching you all Blossom and shine! #YouCanBeAnything #Barbie60 #Barbie ."She is honored to be representing "all the young ones as a Barbie role model.""Shero" means "she" and "hero" put together. Mattel unveiled the dolls on Friday in celebration of Barbie's 60th anniversary and International's Women's Day.Shahidi is representing the United States.You can catch Shahidi on "Black-ish" on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on ABC, and its spinoff, "Grown-ish," on Wednesdays at 8pm on Freeform.